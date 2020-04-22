 Pima volleyball adds setter Jacome to 2020 recruiting class
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College volleyball program added its seventh recruit to the 2020 signing class.

The Aztecs signed Isabella Jacome, a 5-7 setter from Volcano Vista High School in Albuquerque, NM.

She helped lead the Hawks to the quarterfinals of the New Mexico 5A State Tournament. She was named first team All-Region.

Jacome played in 79 sets and finished with 752 assists, 186 digs, 52 kills and 37 aces this season.

“We are excited to get a player like Isabella at this point in the recruiting process,” Pima volleyball coach Dan Bithell said. “Isabella is a great competitor, a wonderful person and a very skilled setter. Her ability to contribute to the team immediately will give us needed depth at the setter position. I am happy to welcome Isabella to the Pima family.”

Isabella is the daughter of Pima baseball head coach Ken Jacome.

Isabella Jacome is the seventh recruit in coach Bithell’s class:

  • Jessica Bright-Schade (Safford HS), a 5-10 outside hitter
  • Kaylee Moseley (Marana HS), a 5-11 opposite hitter
  • Deanna Almaguer (Mayfield HS, NM), a 5-11 outside hitter
  • Andrea Vigil-German (Ironwood Ridge HS), a 5-9 outside hitter
  • Karla Soto (Nogales HS), a 5-8 setter
  • Haley Duncan (Walden Grove HS), a 6-1 middle blocker
- 30 -
Photo courtesy of Isabella Jacome

