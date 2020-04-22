Pima volleyball adds setter Jacome to 2020 recruiting class

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College volleyball program added its seventh recruit to the 2020 signing class.

The Aztecs signed Isabella Jacome, a 5-7 setter from Volcano Vista High School in Albuquerque, NM.

She helped lead the Hawks to the quarterfinals of the New Mexico 5A State Tournament. She was named first team All-Region.

Jacome played in 79 sets and finished with 752 assists, 186 digs, 52 kills and 37 aces this season.

“We are excited to get a player like Isabella at this point in the recruiting process,” Pima volleyball coach Dan Bithell said. “Isabella is a great competitor, a wonderful person and a very skilled setter. Her ability to contribute to the team immediately will give us needed depth at the setter position. I am happy to welcome Isabella to the Pima family.”

Isabella is the daughter of Pima baseball head coach Ken Jacome.

Isabella Jacome is the seventh recruit in coach Bithell’s class:

Jessica Bright-Schade (Safford HS), a 5-10 outside hitter

Kaylee Moseley (Marana HS), a 5-11 opposite hitter

Deanna Almaguer (Mayfield HS, NM), a 5-11 outside hitter

Andrea Vigil-German (Ironwood Ridge HS), a 5-9 outside hitter

Karla Soto (Nogales HS), a 5-8 setter

Haley Duncan (Walden Grove HS), a 6-1 middle blocker

