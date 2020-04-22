Pima track signs Snowflake HS jumper Willis

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College track & field program added its third 6-foot high jumper as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

Devin Willis from Snowflake High School signed his letter of intent with the Aztecs.

Willis set a personal-record in the high jump this season with a mark of 6-feet, 4-inches. He also has PRs in the long jump (19-3.25) and the triple jump (39-2.50) which he set as a junior in 2019.

“Devin is a great recruit and will add strength and depth to our high jumping program,” Pima interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “He comes from a phenomenal high school program with great coaching. Snowflake High School year in and year out has produced great jumpers. We are lucky to have him as part of our track family.”

Willis joins fellow 6-foot high jumpers Reece Gardner (Marana HS), who cleared 6-0 in his junior year and Cody Rennaker (Youngker HS), who set a PR at 6-8 in his junior season.

