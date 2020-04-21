Pima track signs Show Low HS thrower Maxwell

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College track & field program signed a second generation thrower.

Zachary Maxwell (Show Low HS) signed his letter of intent to compete for the Aztecs track & field program. Maxwell is the son of Monte Maxwell, who holds the Pima school record in the hammer throw at 182-feet, 9-inches set in 1990.

Zachary Maxwell set season-records of 48-feet, 7-inches in the shot put and 139-10 in the discus throw this year.

His personal-record in the shot put is 51-10.5. Maxwell has a personal-record of 150-4 in the discus throw. Both PRs were set in 2018.

“He’s a superstar thrower that will add depth to our throws crew,” Pima interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “We are happy to have him follow in his father’s footsteps.”

- 30 -