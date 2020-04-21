Pima track signs Show Low HS thrower Maxwell

Posted Apr 21, 2020, 6:16 pm
The Pima Community College track & field program signed a second generation thrower.
Zachary Maxwell (Show Low HS) signed his letter of intent to compete for the Aztecs track & field program. Maxwell is the son of Monte Maxwell, who holds the Pima school record in the hammer throw at 182-feet, 9-inches set in 1990.
Zachary Maxwell set season-records of 48-feet, 7-inches in the shot put and 139-10 in the discus throw this year.
His personal-record in the shot put is 51-10.5. Maxwell has a personal-record of 150-4 in the discus throw. Both PRs were set in 2018.
“He’s a superstar thrower that will add depth to our throws crew,” Pima interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “We are happy to have him follow in his father’s footsteps.”
Comments
There are no comments on this report. Sorry, comments are closed.