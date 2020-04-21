 Pima baseball hurler Mejia signs to New Mexico State
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College baseball pitcher Ian Mejia (Sahuarita HS) signed his letter of intent and will continue at the NCAA Division I level.

Mejia, a red-shirt freshman, will play for New Mexico State University, an NCAA Division I school in Las Cruces, NM. The Aggies play in the WAC Conference.

Mejia made seven appearances on the mound; six as a starting pitcher. He pitched 35.2 innings with a 3-0 record and a 3.28 ERA. He gave up 13 earned runs and had 33 strikeouts and 28 walks.

“The coaching staff at NMSU is a straight forward group, humble guys who know exactly what the grind is like for a student-athlete,” Mejia said. “They run a very efficient practice and they have just enough fun to make you want to be at the field every single day.

“I know that it is a place that I can go to and be successful. The academic support staff shows that they care about you and that is always a huge help as a student-athlete.”

Mejia has four years of eligibility to play collegiate baseball.

- 30 -
courtesy of Ian Mejia

