Pima baseball hurler Mejia signs to New Mexico State

Pima Community College baseball pitcher Ian Mejia (Sahuarita HS) signed his letter of intent and will continue at the NCAA Division I level.

Mejia, a red-shirt freshman, will play for New Mexico State University, an NCAA Division I school in Las Cruces, NM. The Aggies play in the WAC Conference.

Mejia made seven appearances on the mound; six as a starting pitcher. He pitched 35.2 innings with a 3-0 record and a 3.28 ERA. He gave up 13 earned runs and had 33 strikeouts and 28 walks.

“The coaching staff at NMSU is a straight forward group, humble guys who know exactly what the grind is like for a student-athlete,” Mejia said. “They run a very efficient practice and they have just enough fun to make you want to be at the field every single day.

“I know that it is a place that I can go to and be successful. The academic support staff shows that they care about you and that is always a huge help as a student-athlete.”

Mejia has four years of eligibility to play collegiate baseball.

