Multi-event athlete Gardner signs with Pima track & field

The Pima Community College track & field program added another multi-event athlete to its 2020-21 squad.

Reece Gardner, from Marana High School, signed his letter of intent with the Aztecs. He joins Tigers teammate Chalen Lozano, a distance runner, who also signed with Pima.

Gardener set personal-records in the 100 meter hurdles (16.24 seconds) and the pole vault (13-feet) this season.

“This is a huge local signee. He will help us in all events on the track,” Pima interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “Reece will be specializing in the decathlon and in the pole vault.”

As a junior, Gardner earned 10 personal-records in the 100 meters (11.71), 400 meters (52.58), 1500 meters (5:06.46), 300 meter hurdles (45.22), shot put (30-feet, 9-inches), discus (77-11), javelin (101-9.75), high jump (6-0) and long jump (19.5.75).

