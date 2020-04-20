 Multi-event athlete Gardner signs with Pima track & field
Sponsored by

Real local reporting matters!
Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.
Donate today »

Sports

Multi-event athlete Gardner signs with Pima track & field

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College track & field program added another multi-event athlete to its 2020-21 squad.

Reece Gardner, from Marana High School, signed his letter of intent with the Aztecs. He joins Tigers teammate Chalen Lozano, a distance runner, who also signed with Pima.

Gardener set personal-records in the 100 meter hurdles (16.24 seconds) and the pole vault (13-feet) this season.

“This is a huge local signee. He will help us in all events on the track,” Pima interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “Reece will be specializing in the decathlon and in the pole vault.”

As a junior, Gardner earned 10 personal-records in the 100 meters (11.71), 400 meters (52.58), 1500 meters (5:06.46), 300 meter hurdles (45.22), shot put (30-feet, 9-inches), discus (77-11), javelin (101-9.75), high jump (6-0) and long jump (19.5.75).

- 30 -
have your say   

Comments

There are no comments on this report. Sorry, comments are closed.

Sorry, we missed your input...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photo courtesy of Reece Gardner

Reece Gardner, from Marana High School, signed his letter of intent to compete for the Aztecs track & field program. He set personal-records in the 100 meter hurdles and pole vault. As a junior in 2-19, he earned 10 PRs.

Categories

breaking, sports, college

Read more about

aztecs, chad harrison, pcc, reece gardner, track and field

More by Raymond Suarez