Cross country/distance runner Lozano signs with Pima

The Pima Community College cross country and track & field programs added Chalen Lozano, a distance athlete from Marana HS, to the rosters for the 2020-21 season.

Lozano set a personal-record in the 5,000 meter (3.1-miles) race at the Nike Desert Twilight XC Festival in September with a time of 16 minutes, 09.6 seconds. His previous PR was 16:54.6 set in his junior year.

In the short track & field season, Lozano set a personal-record in the 1600 meter race with a time of 4:37.85.

In his junior season, he set a PR in the 800 meters at 2:03.64. In his sophomore campaign, he set a personal-record in the 3200 meters at 10:54.20.

“We’re happy to sign one of the city’s best cross country and track athletes,” Pima interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “Chalen will add strength to our distance core as well as on our cross country team.”

