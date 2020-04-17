Youngker HS high jump record holder Rennaker signs with Pima track & field

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College track & field program added a high profile jumper to its 2020-21 squad.

Cody Rennaker, from Youngker High School in Buckeye, Ariz., signed his letter of intent to compete for the Aztecs.

Rennaker owns the Youngker record in the high jump at 6-feet, 8-inches set in his junior year. Before the 2020 season was cut short, he set personal-records in the long jump (19-feet, 11.5-inches) and the triple jump (39-feet, 9-inches).

“This is a very exciting signing for the team,” Pima interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “Cody will add strength in the high jump. He will follow a long lineage of Pima Community College national champion high jumpers.”

- 30 -