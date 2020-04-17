 Youngker HS high jump record holder Rennaker signs with Pima track & field
Sponsored by

Real local reporting matters!
Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.
Donate today »

Sports

Youngker HS high jump record holder Rennaker signs with Pima track & field

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College track & field program added a high profile jumper to its 2020-21 squad.

Cody Rennaker, from Youngker High School in Buckeye, Ariz., signed his letter of intent to compete for the Aztecs.

Rennaker owns the Youngker record in the high jump at 6-feet, 8-inches set in his junior year. Before the 2020 season was cut short, he set personal-records in the long jump (19-feet, 11.5-inches) and the triple jump (39-feet, 9-inches).

“This is a very exciting signing for the team,” Pima interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “Cody will add strength in the high jump. He will follow a long lineage of Pima Community College national champion high jumpers.”

- 30 -
have your say   

Comments

There are no comments on this report. Sorry, comments are closed.

Sorry, we missed your input...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

courtesy of Cody Rennaker

The Aztecs track & field team signed Cody Rennaker from Youngker High School in Buckeye, AZ. Rennaker set the school record in the high jump at 6-feet, 8-inches in 2019.

Categories

breaking, sports, college

Read more about

aztecs, chad harrison, cody rennaker, pcc, track and field

More by Raymond Suarez