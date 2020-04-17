Pima men's basketball NJCAA All-American Lieppert signs to play at Rice University

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Pima Community College men’s basketball player Jake Lieppert (Saguaro HS) signed his national letter of intent on Friday and will continue his education and collegiate career at the NCAA Division I level.

Lieppert, a 6-3 freshman guard, signed his letter of intent to Rice University in Houston, TX. The Owls play in Conference USA.

He was selected third team NJCAA Division II All-American on Apr. 6; becoming the seventh Aztecs men’s basketball player to be named NJCAA All-American and the fifth under coach Brian Peabody in seven years.

Lieppert was named ACCAC Freshman of the Year, first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. He played and started 30 games for the Aztecs this season as he led the ACCAC conference at 23.7 points per game. He also led the Aztecs with a 41.7 three-point field goal percentage. He shot 48.8 percent from the field to go along with 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

“I chose Rice (University) because of its history and culture,” Lieppert said. “I get to experience both high level basketball and academics, all while playing under a head coach (Scott Pera) who believes in my abilities.”

Lieppert red-shirted the 2018-19 season and has three years of eligibility.

He received scholarship offers from institutions like University of Denver, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, Portland State University and the University of South Dakota.

