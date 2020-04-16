 Flagstaff HS all-around athlete Pelletier-Butler signs with Pima track & field
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College track & field program got a commitment from a complete athlete for the 2020-21 season. 

Lydia Pelletier-Butler, from Flagstaff High School, signed her letter of intent to compete for the Aztecs women’s track & field squad.

Pelletier-Butler set eight personal records as a junior in the 400 meters (59.37 seconds), 800 meters (2:31.63), 100 meter hurdles (20.88), shot put (17-feet, 7-inches), high jump (4-8), long jump (17-4.75), heptathlon (3134 points) and javelin (60-3). She set a season-record in the 200 meters with a time of 26.99 seconds.

“Lydia is an amazing superstar out of Flagstaff High School that provides a plethora of experience in every event on the track,” Pima interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “She’s a very talented recruit in the sprints and jumps. She will provide needed depth across the board.”

- 30 -
courtesy of Lydia Pelletier-Butler

The Aztecs women's track & field program added Lydia Pelletier-Butler, an all-around athlete from Flagstaff High School. She set eight personal-records as a junior in sprints, distance, throws and jumps.

