Clark, Kimball & Malaki round out Pima women's basketball 2020 recruiting

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College women’s basketball program has signed three more recruits for its 2020 class.

Mariah Clark (Pueblo HS), Kaycee Jo Kimball (American Leadership Academy) and Victoria Malaki (Dobson HS) signed their commitments to play for the Aztecs women’s basketball program starting in the 2020-21 season.

Clark, a 5-8 forward, missed the 2020 season due to injury but was a three-time 4A All-Region player. In her junior year, she was selected first team All-Region after averaging 7.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Warriors.

Coach’s Quote: “Mariah is a Swiss Army Knife of a basketball player. She can do everything, “Pima coach Todd Holthaus said. “She is a tremendous team player and willing to do whatever the team needs. Having missed her senior year, I KNOW she will come back with a vengeance.”

Kimball, a 5-6 guard from Queen Creek, AZ, is a two-time 3A first team All-Region player (2020, 2019). She was selected Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. Kimball averaged 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Patriots this season.

Coach’s Quote: “Kaycee Jo is the definition of AZTEC TOUGH! She plays fast and hard,” Holthaus said. “Her ability to knock down the 3 or find an open teammate will fit our style perfectly. Kaycee Jo has an incredible motor and relentless attitude.”

Malaki, a 6-0 forward from Mesa, AZ, was named 6A second team All-Region in her senior campaign. She averaged 4.7 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Mustangs.

Coach’s Quote: “Victoria is another strong addition to our inside game. She is a powerful multi-sport athlete that has tremendous upside on the basketball court,” Holthaus said. “Her work ethic and competitive nature will fit right in with our AZTEC TOUGH mentality.”

Aztecs women’s basketball 2020 recruiting class:

Angel Addleman, Guard (Palo Verde HS)

Luisa Chavez, Guard (Rio Rico HS)

Lydia Griffith, Guard (Buena HS)

Jaslyn Booker, Forward (Buena HS)

Mariah Clark, Forward (Pueblo HS)

Kaycee Jo Kimball, Guard (American Leadership Academy)

Victoria Malaki, Forward (Dobson HS)

- 30 -