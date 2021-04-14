Acoso y deribo: Aztec men's soccer's young season in for a test vs. Matadors

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Aztecs men’s soccer team makes a trip to Yuma on Thursday to face off with Arizona Western College.

The Arizona Western Matadors are on a four-game winning streak, while Pima has yet to lose a game this season. They are currently ranked number one in the NJCAA Division II soccer poll — the only team to earn any first place votes.

Pima’s men’s team has long been dominant, having won the national championship in 2018. Seungeon Kim, a midfielder who shares the title of team’s leading scorer with Manuel Quiroz, attributes the success this season to the style of play.

“Our team is very technical, not physical. We play a lot of short passes and with a build up,” he said. “We are a very quick transition team. Technical work is very important for us. That is our best point.”

For Sam Lossou, much of the success is on the coaching staff.

“They never let us take anything easy at practice,” he said. “They want us going hard. There’s no goofing around.”

“Our style of play involves getting the ball out to our wingers and have them attack the outside backs, get them tired,” he said, elaborating on the team’s style under longtime coach Dave Gosgrove. “He wants us to start with the center backs passing it to the six (defensive midfield), switching it to the other side to get it out wide.”

Those tactics will be tested against the Matadors. They’ve had five games as opposed to Pima’s three, all but one was a victory. They won a match against Glendale 9 - 0 on April 3 and haven’t had a goal scored against them in their last three matches.

The Aztec men face off in Yuma against Arizona Western on Thursday at 6 p.m., while the women stay in town for a match against the Matadors at Pima West Campus at the same time.

He's a good player, they say

Seungeon Kim was recruited by Pima assistant coach Javier Holguin on a trip to Korea. Injury issues kept him from playing his best in his first season with the team.

“First season, I had shoulder issues so I didn’t play well,” he said. “I scored a little, but I was only 70 percent. But Javi (Holguin) said I’m a good player and coach Dave (Cosgrove) said I’m a good player.”

“They said my second season I’d be really good. They supported me a lot,” he added.

With three goals in three matches, it seems to be working out so far.

- 30 -