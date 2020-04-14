Buena HS duo Griffith and Booker join Aztecs women's basketball programs

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College women’s basketball program added a duel threat from Sierra Vista to its 2020 recruiting class.

The Aztecs signed Lydia Griffith and Jaslyn Booker from Buena High School.

Griffith, a 5-7 guard, was named 5A second team All-Region this season after averaging 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. She earned first team All-Region honors in 2019 and second team All-Region in her freshman year in 2017.

Coach’s Quote: “Lydia is a tremendous 3-point shooter with a high basketball IQ that will help us next year,” Pima coach Todd Holthaus said. “Her ability to stretch the floor and be in the right spot will give us great depth. Lydia is used to winning and that will help us continue our tradition as well.”

Booker, a 6-0 forward, is a two-time Player of the Year and two-time 5A first team All-Region player (2020, 2019). She was awarded Defensive Player of the Year honors this season. She averaged 10.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in her senior campaign.

Coach’s Quote: “Jaslyn is a force in the paint. Her strength and power make her formidable around the basket,” Holthaus said. “Jaslyn’s presence will definitely be a welcome addition to our inside play. She’s a great teammate and will fit in our winning culture.”

Griffith and Booker helped lead the Colts to a 20-5 overall record this season.

They join fellow 2020 recruits Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) and Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS).

