Pima baseball DH JJ Rollon named ACCAC Player of the Week

Pima Community College baseball player JJ Rollon (Skyline HS) was nearly unstoppable at the plate and was rewarded for his efforts by the ACCAC.

Rollon, a sophomore designated hitter, was named ACCAC Division I Player of the Week for the week of April 5-11.

He went 9 for 13 (.692 batting average) with two home runs, seven runs scored, seven RBIs, six walks, two doubles and a stolen base in five games played. He capped off the week going 2 for 2 with five RBIs in the second game against Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

Rollon has played in 17 games this season averaging .488 with 21 hits in 43 at-bats, 16 RBIs, 13 runs scored and 10 walks.

The Aztecs are playing in an ACCAC doubleheader at No. 4 ranked Central Arizona College on Tuesday in Coolidge. First game begins at 11:30 a.m.

- 30 -