First Team All-Region guards Addleman & Chavez sign to play Pima women's basketball

The Pima Community College women’s basketball program added two standout guards from Southern Arizona for the 2020-21 season.

Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) and Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) signed their letters of intent to play for the Aztecs women’s basketball team.

Addleman, a 5-6 point guard, was named 4A First Team All-Region as she averaged 17.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season for the Titans. She is a four-time first team All-Region player, was Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and Region Player of the Year in 2019.

Coach’s Quote: “Angel is a great point guard that will continue our tradition of unbelievable point guards,” Pima head coach Todd Holthaus said. “She comes from a basketball family and can shoot, assist and rebound. Angel plays with passion and AZTEC fans will see that on display next season.”

Chavez, a 5-8 guard, is a two-time 4A First Team All-Region player. She was named Region Player of the Year this season as she averaged 18.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Chavez was named the Region Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Coach’s Quote: “Luisa is an explosive player that can get her own shot or create for a teammate,” Holthaus said. “She is strong and versatile and can play both ends of the floor. Luisa will give us fire power on the wing in 2020-21.”

