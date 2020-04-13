 Nogales jumper Acosta signs to compete for Pima
Sponsored by

Real local reporting matters!
Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.
Donate today »

Sports

Nogales jumper Acosta signs to compete for Pima

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College track & field program added to its incoming 2020 class.

The Aztecs signed Dominique Acosta, a jumper from Nogales High School.

In her junior year, Acosta hit a personal-record of 5-feet, 7-inches in the high jump and set a season-best in the triple jump at 34-feet, 5-inches.

Coach’s Quote: “We’re happy to add one of the best high jumpers,” Chad Harrison said. “Dominique follows a solid lineage of Pima Community College high jumpers. She was a two-sport superstar in high school from basketball and track and field.”

- 30 -
have your say   

Comments

There are no comments on this report. Sorry, comments are closed.

Sorry, we missed your input...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photo courtesy of Dominique Acosta

Track & field jumper Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) signed her letter of intent to compete for Pima starting in the 2020-21 season. She has a personal-best high jump of 5-feet, 7-inches.

Categories

breaking, sports, college

Read more about

aztecs, chad harrison, dominique acosta, pcc, track and field

More by Raymond Suarez