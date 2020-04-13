Nogales jumper Acosta signs to compete for Pima

Posted Apr 13, 2020, 12:25 pm
The Pima Community College track & field program added to its incoming 2020 class.
The Aztecs signed Dominique Acosta, a jumper from Nogales High School.
In her junior year, Acosta hit a personal-record of 5-feet, 7-inches in the high jump and set a season-best in the triple jump at 34-feet, 5-inches.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re happy to add one of the best high jumpers,” Chad Harrison said. “Dominique follows a solid lineage of Pima Community College high jumpers. She was a two-sport superstar in high school from basketball and track and field.”
