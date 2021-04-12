Soccer Roundup: Pima men prove worthy of number 1 ranking

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The 2021 Visit Tucson Sun Cup crowned Real Salt Lake champion on Saturday, but some local teams were in action this weekend as well.

Friday

Arizona Wildcats 0 - Colorado Buffaloes 0

In their first overtime match of the season, the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats finished in a nil-nil draw in double overtime against the Colorado Buffs. This marks the match-up's third 0-0 draw in program history. Arizona has walked away tied against Colorado more times than any other opponent in program history, with five draws.

Both teams’ offenses were working in overdrive to get points onto the board with the Cats only outshooting the Buffs 23-21. However, the Cats were on target far more than the Buffs going 11-7 in shots on goal against Colorado. The Arizona defense had another amazing match as they aided the team to their sixth clean sheet of the season.

Saturday

Pima Aztecs 3 (Quiroz 24’, Cha 26’, Nicolia 73’) - Paradise Valley Pumas 2 (Delci 64’, Bielicki 89’)

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team scored two goals and shut out Paradise Valley Community College in the first half on its way to winning its third straight game. The No. 1 ranked Aztecs defeated the Pumas 3-2 on Saturday in Phoenix.

The Aztecs got on the board in the 24th minute when sophomore Manuel Quiroz scored with an assist from fellow sophomore Seungeon Kim. The Aztecs took a 2-0 advantage two minutes later when freshman Minho Cha netted his goal with an assist from sophomore Francisco Manzo in the 26th minute.

Sophomore goalkeeper Juan Suarez had four saves in the first half and finished with six for the game.

Up, 2-1, the Aztecs got back their two-score cushion when freshman Lorenzo Nicolia scored in the 73rd minute. Sophomore Zak Mohamed had the assist. The Pumas scored their second goal in the 89th minute.

The Aztecs finished with nine shots on goal.

The Aztecs will play at Arizona Western College on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Pima Aztecs 1 (Franzone 73’) - Scottsdale Artichokes (Becerra 9’, Evans 29’, 81’)

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team dropped its ACCAC conference match on Saturday at Scottsdale Community College.

The No. 10 ranked Aztecs fell behind in the first half but the rally fell short in their 3-1 loss.

Down 2-0 after the first half, the Aztecs turned to sophomore Emma Franzone, who scored her goal in the 73rd minute. The Artichokes scored their final goal in the 81st minute.

The Aztecs finished with five shots on goal. Sophomore Chloe Kunnemann started at the net and finished with three saves.

Freshman Angelina Amparano had two saves in the second half.

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Soccer Field on Thursday when they host Arizona Western College. Game time is set for 6 pm.

Sunday

Arizona Wildcats 1 (Aguilera 50’) - Utah Utes 2 (Talbot 26’, Kafusi 26’)

In their second to last road match of the regular season, the Arizona Wildcats fell to the Utah Utes 2-1.

Both Arizona and Utah came out strong, taking eight shots and drawing three corners in the first 25 minutes of the match. In the 26th minute the Utes were able to score two back-to-back, leaving the score 2-0. The Cats fought hard to get on the board in the first 45 but came up short, entering the half scoreless. At the start of the second the Wildcats kicked it into high gear, with forward Jill Aguilera scoring Arizona's first goal in the 49th minute. Off an assist from Iliana Hocking, Aguilera was able to find the goal off of a long shot.

Defensive players Sabrina Enciso and Jordan Hall had fantastic afternoons with Enciso playing all 90 minutes and Hall taking three shots with one on goal. Enciso proved to be a force to be reckoned with in the second half as she repeatedly spoiled Utah's plans to enter the attacking third and take a shot at the box.

Taking 13 shots with six on goal and drawing five corners, the Cats were offensively holding their ground. Keeper Hope Hisey managed to pick up five saves bringing her growing total to 58 on the season.

- 30 -