Hey! Mastroeni: Former Tucson Amigo returns to Kino as RSL assistant | 2021 Visit Tucson Sun Cup

Pablo Mastroeni has made several trips to Tucson for Major League Soccer preseason, but made his last as a head coach in 2017. At the end of an unsuccessful season, he had, in this week’s Wildcat Country athletic parlance, a parting of the ways with the Colorado Rapids.

After that, Mastroeni took some time to re-evaluate.

“[I was] reflecting on my years as a coach, really,” he said. “I saw the game had grown through those times and thought about those things I could have done better, from a managing standpoint and a tactical standpoint. I spent a good amount of time in solid reflection.”

“I spent a lot of time watching MLS, but most of the work was done on myself,” he added.

Mastroeni spent last year as an assistant for the Houston Dynamo, but he returns to preseason at Kino as an assistant to Real Salt Lake head coach Freddy Juarez, a position he was named to in January.

Mastroeni named Nashville’s Gary Smith, New England’s Bruce Arena and Los Angeles FC’s Bob Bradley as coaches to emulate around MLS, but he also talked about the current club of MLS players who he came up with that are currently in the coaching ranks.

“[We] are starting to create a coaching culture in this league...Ben Olsen, Greg Berhalter, Robin Frasier, Greg Vanney,” he said. “With that generation of coaches who have experienced what it is to be a player in this league...the growth in the last seven or eight years has been tremendous.”

Vanney, like Mastroeni, grew up in Phoenix. Because of age differences (Vanney is two years older than Mastroeni), the two didn’t play each other until they were in college, when Vanney played for UCLA and Mastroeni played for NC State. The two also played against each other when Mastroeni was with the Tucson Amigos, a team he appeared for over the course of three seasons from 1995 - 1997. He still remembers his time wearing the red and black of the Amigos.

“I was in college and I got my first real opportunity to play alongside a whole host of experienced players. Some of them had other jobs. Some of them were trying to make it in the American game,” said Mastroeni. “These guys would pull me aside and say, ‘listen man, if you want to make it, you have to commit more than you are currently doing’...I was seeing the kind of commitment these guys had. It was really eye opening to see the type of commitment it took.”

“It was also a great soccer community,” he said of Tucson. “People would turn out to the games and it felt bigger than a college game because the whole city was behind you. Every game was meaningful and it was a lot of fun.”

Since then, Mastroeni has returned as a player and coach. He’s seen the game in Tucson evolve a lot since the days of the Amigos.

“When we have dinners and lunches here at the hotel, the amount of people that are aware of soccer in the community...people always ask if we are playing FC Tucson,” he said. “It’s grown in that the casual person understands that there is a soccer club here that is growing, doing really well and thriving. Back when I was playing, it was happenstance that someone stumbled on the game at times.”

“The passion with which people speak about soccer in this town is tremendous,” he added. “The conversations that you can have wearing your soccer gear and saying ‘oh, I’ve been to a game’ or ‘I look forward to watching a game.’ There’s a real excitement about soccer in this town.”

Mastroeni has some things in common with four of his players: Arizona connections. Donny Toia and Justen Glad grew up in Tucson, while Tate Schmitt is from Phoenix. Aaron Herrera is from New Mexico, but like Toia and Schmitt, he played for FC Tucson.

“Arizona kids playing soccer seem to always have a chip on their shoulder,” he said. “I think a lot of that has to do with growing up and hearing about how SoCal is the best...that’s one of the thing I’ve noticed about those four...they all have an edge to their game that isn’t necessarily taught. It’s gained through experience, gained through trying to prove to other people that players from Arizona play a good brand.”

Real Salt Lake winds up their run in the Sun Cup on Saturday. They have a week off to start the season before traveling to Minneapolis to play Minnesota United on April 24.

- 30 -