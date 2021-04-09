Soccer notes: Aguilera & Wildcats prepare for Colorado, Utah

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Last weekend, the Wildcats had a great weekend, defeating national champions Stanford and getting a win over Cal. They hope to continue that momentum with a weekend trip to the Rocky Mountains to face Colorado on Friday and Utah on Sunday.

The Buffaloes earned a win over Oregon last week with a goal from the run of play when Tessa Barton and Libby Geraghty combined for a second-half strike. It’s not the usual way they score.

“They rely heavily on set pieces,” said Wildcat forward Jill Aguilera. “That’s something we have the upper hand on: we are good on set pieces, but we are also good on the run of play.”

Aguilera noted that limiting Colorado’s set pieces will require a more sophisticated game: limiting fouls in the final third, and not clearing the ball out of touch on their half of the field.

Aguilera and the team followed the success of the women’s basketball team. It leaves her with hope for women’s athletics in general.

“I feel like since I’ve been here, women’s sports have dominated,” she said. “I feel like a lot of people haven’t taken notice...now people are starting to notice. The softball team has been good for many years; women’s basketball the past two years has been great; women’s soccer we’ve been on the up for a while...all our women’s sports have been good for many years”

“It sucks that it’s taken one sport to get to the national championship to notice. But, we are starting to get my recognition, which is good,” she added.

Pima Aztecs 5 (Quiroz 21’ pk, Kim 22’, 64’, Lopez 29’, Tchoffo 39’) - GateWay Geckos 0

Sophomore Seungeon Kim scored two goals in the 22nd and the 64th minutes at the Aztec West Campus Soccer field on Thursday afternoon. Sophomore Manuel Quiroz provided the assists on both of Kim’s goals. Quiroz also put the Aztecs on the board with his goal in the 21st minute.

Sophomore Hyeonsang Jang also had two assists in back-to-back goals. He found sophomore Saul Lopez for his goal in the 29th minute to make it 3-0 and found sophomore Kevin Tchoffo for his goal in the 35th minute.

The Aztecs outshot the Geckos 15-4 for the game. Sophomore Juan Suarez finished with four saves (all in the first half).

The Aztecs will play at Paradise Valley Community College on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Pima Aztecs 3 (Franzone 70’, Bassett 73’, Espinoza 87’) - Cochise Apaches 4 (Azarias 64’, 107’, Reynaud 80’, Gallegos 89’) aet

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team dropped a tough game on Thursday in its home opener against Cochise College at the West Campus Aztec Soccer Field.

The No. 10-ranked Aztecs lost in double overtime 4-3 to the Apaches in a back-and-forth battle.

The Aztecs had a chance to score in overtime when freshman Nayeli Vidal had a one-on-one with the Cochise goalkeeper but couldn’t convert on the opportunity.

The game was scoreless until the Apaches scored in the 64th minute. The Aztecs countered with sophomore Emma Franzone, who scored in the 70th minute.

The Aztecs took a 2-1 lead when freshman Kaitlyn Bassett netted her goal in the 73rd minute with an assist from freshman Alejandra Ramirez.

Cochise tied it up but the Aztecs retook the lead at 3-2 when sophomore Litycia Espinoza scored on a pass from sophomore Seti Valencia.

The Aztecs outshot the Apaches 16-6 for the game. Freshman Angelina Amparano finished with two saves.

