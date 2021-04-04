RSL thrashes Colorado & SKC downs LAG in opening Sun Cup matches | MLS preseason

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The 2021 Visit Tucson Sun Cup featured two matches Saturday: an afternoon contest between Sporting Kansas City and the LA Galaxy and an evening match featuring Rocky Mountain rivals Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids.

Sporting Kansas City 1 (Busio 33’) – LA Galaxy 0

Mexican great Chicharito was on the field for the Galaxy, but his best shot bounced harmlessly off the cross bar early in the match. The lone goal was instead scored by Kansas City’s Gianluca Busio, an 18 year-old recently promoted from the team’s USL affiliate.

An injury during pregame warm-ups meant Kansas City’s Daniel Salloi was pulled from the roster at the last minute, so newly signed French player Nicolas Isimat-Mirin played the first half of the game, his first minutes for the team.

Real Salt Lake 3 (Julio 13’, Kreilach 45’, 78’) – Colorado Rapids 0

RSL’s new loanee from Ecuadoran club Atlético San Luis, Anderson Julio, showed he could make an immediate impact. After some half chances from Colorado, Andrew Brody slipped past a Rapids defender and gave the ball a short flick to Julio. It only took one sure touch to get it into the goal.

Further goals from fourth-year Croatian striker Damir Kreilach sealed up the victory for RSL. Tucson native Donny Toia started the match for Real Salt Lake.

