Another tally for Talley: Early strike proves winner for Arizona soccer | UA Wildcats

Arizona soccer closed out their final home weekend of the season with a win over Cal on Sunday afternoon at Mulcahy Stadium. The decider came from Jada Talley in the eleventh minute.

The win came only a few days after an emotional victory over Stanford on Friday night. Keeping the team up for the second match on a weekend is always difficult.

“Sunday games are really hard when it’s a Friday-Sunday. It’s even harder when it’s the first time all year when it’s at noon in 95-degree weather,” said coach Tony Amato. “We were concerned about the let-down, but our team handled it really well. Our veteran players managed it and made sure that we didn’t have a drop-off.”

The early goal from Talley turned out to be all they needed because the well organized Wildcat defense kept Cal from having many chances. The visitors only recorded one shot in the first half, and Arizona keeper Hope Hisey was only called on to make two saves in the entire match.

They managed to do this despite senior defender Sabrina Enciso having to leave the match in minute 32. This meant that the team became more dependent on their freshmen.

“For them to step up was really important,” he said. “They are coachable and want to learn and get better. A lot of freshmen come in and don’t know how to defend even though they have been backs their whole life. They have to learn to defend against the best forwards in the country…they’ve been getting better and better and that’s going to pay off a lot in the long run.”

The Wildcats next travel to Boulder to take on Colorado on Friday.

- 30 -