UA's Aguilera scores brace to beat nat'l champs Stanford | Wildcat soccer

The Arizona Wildcats pulled a 2-1 victory Friday night over reigning national champion Stanford Cardinal for the first time in 16 years and 14 matches.

After Stanford came out with a quick goal from JoJo Harber in the 14th minute the Cats responded with one of their own 19 minutes later. Jill Aguilera's sixth brace of her career, and second of the season, sealed the deal in the second half with a left-footed shot in minute 66.

Jada Talley had assists on both goals and recorded two shots on her own. Other offensive standouts included sophomore Madison Goerlinger, who ended the match with three shots in 83 minutes on the field.

The freshmen on the backline, Jasmine Young, Ava Hetzel and Jordan Hall, kept the Cardinal from increasing the scoring total.

The Cats ended the match in line with Stanford, going 16-18 in shots, 8-8 in shots-on-goal, and 7-6 in corners. Keeper Hope Hisey managed to add seven saves to her growing total aiding in keeping Stanford at one goal.

A bit of history there

This was the second brace that Jill Aguilera scored against Stanford. She scored her first in a 6-2 loss in 2019.

The last win Arizona had against Stanford was on Oct. 23, 2005. Arizona soccer legend Mallory Miller scored both goals in the 2 – 1 victory, one a first-half penalty kick and the other the unassisted late game winner.

Next

The Cats have their final home match on Sunday at noon against the Cal Golden Bears.

