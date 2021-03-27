Sierra Mich'l has 27 pts, 9 blks, Orange's double-double overshadowed as Pima women fall at Eastern Az

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (1-3) came up short on the road at Eastern Arizona College (13-2) on Saturday in Thatcher.

The No. 19-ranked Aztecs lost to the Gila Monsters 84-80 closing out their regular season road schedule.

The Aztecs fell behind 21-7 in the first quarter but went on a 12-2 run to close out the quarter trailing 23-19. The Aztecs trailed 42-39 at halftime.

The Aztecs outscored Eastern Arizona for the third quarter 23-21 but still trailed by one point at 63-62. The Gila Monsters closed the game out beating Pima in the fourth quarter 21-18.

Sophomore Sierra Mich’l went 15 for 17 from the free throw line and finished with a team-high 27 points to go along with nine blocks and seven rebounds. Sophomore Nikya Orange (Tanque Verde HS) was a force under the glass as she finished with a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds. She had nine offensive boards.

Freshman Luisayde Chavez (Rio Rico HS) posted 13 points with four rebounds and four steals while sophomore Fama Thiam (Highland HS) contributed with 11 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals.

The Aztecs will close out the regular season on Friday when they host Cochise College for Sophomore Day at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.

