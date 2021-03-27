Isabella Escobar has 7 RBIs as Pima softball steams over Scottsdale

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College softball team (4-2, 4-2 in ACCAC) earned two dominating victories on Saturday against Scottsdale Community College (1-11, 1-11) at the West Campus softball field.

Freshman Isabella Escobar finished the day 3 for 5 with seven RBIs and two runs scored. Sophomore Giselle Muñoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) was also 3 for 5 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Freshmen Lorisa Martinez and Anisah Triste picked up the wins on the mound.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 9, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 1 (5 innings): The Aztecs scored in every inning. Dominique Triste hit an RBI single in the 1st inning to put the Aztecs ahead 2-1.

Muñoz and Escobar drew bases-loaded walks in the 2nd inning. In the 3rd inning, Muñoz hit an RBI single to score freshman Andrica Gomez to make it 5-1.

The Aztecs scored four runs in the 4th inning. Freshman Mariah Bartlett hit an RBI double to score pinch runner Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) and freshman Jazmine Ayala (Sunnyside HS) capped off the game with a 3-run RBI single.

Ayala was 1 for 1 with three RBIs while Muñoz finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Bartlett went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs and Gomez was 2 for 3 with two runs. Dominique Triste went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Escobar was 0 for 1 with an RBI and two walks.

Martinez picked up the win (1-1) as she threw five innings, giving up one run (none earned) on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

SCC 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 0

PCC 2 2 1 4 x 9 12 1

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 10, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 0 (6 innings): Anisah Triste manhandled the Artichoke batters as she picked up the win (2-1) after pitching six innings giving up no runs (none earned) on two hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

The Aztecs loaded the bases with one out and Escobar took advantage with a grand slam to center field scoring freshman Kayla Gonzales (Salpointe Catholic HS), Muñoz and Dominique Triste.

Escobar was a big part of Pima’s 3-run 1st inning as well as she hit a 2-run RBI triple to cap off the inning. Bartlett hit an RBI double in the 3rd inning while freshman Gabrielle Favela hit an RBI single in the 3rd and a sacrifice-fly RBI in the 5th inning.

Escobar fell a single short of hitting for the cycle as she went 3 for 4 with six RBIs and two runs scored. Favela went 2 for 2 with two RBIs while Gonzales was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Muñoz went 1 for 2 with two runs and Anisah Triste finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs.

SCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0

PCC 3 0 2 0 1 4 10 13 0

The Aztecs hit the road on Tuesday as they play an ACCAC doubleheader at GateWay Community College. First game starts at 1 p.m.

- 30 -