Enriquez has 7 RBIs as Pima baseball steamrolls to 10th straight win

The Pima Community College baseball team (20-6, 13-5 in ACCAC) continued its hot streak on Saturday as the Aztecs scored 25 runs to overwhelm Paradise Valley Community College (2-23, 2-16).

Freshman Jose Enriquez was a force at the plate as he finished the day 5 for 8 with seven RBIs and two runs scored. Sophomore Angel Ochoa (Canyon del Oro HS) was 5 for 6 with three RBIs and two runs while freshman Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS) went 4 for 6 with two RBIs and a run. Freshman Bradon Zastrow and sophomore Noah Estrella (Flowing Wells HS) provided strong starts on the mound and picked up the wins.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 10, Paradise Valley CC Pumas 1: The Aztecs took the early lead and provided a cushion with four runs in the 4th inning and three runs in the 5th to help put the game away.

The Aztecs loaded the bases in the 4th inning with no outs and Enriquez hit a 2-run RBI single to make it 5-0. He later scored on sophomore Terrell Huggins’ (Cienega HS) ground out. Ochoa also hit an RBI single in the inning.

Enriquez made his presence felt again with he capped off the 5th inning with a 2-run RBI double plating sophomore Bailey Seeger and freshman Parker Schmidt.

Durazo hit an RBI double in the 1st inning to put the Aztecs on the board.

Enriquez went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a run scored. Ochoa finished 2 for 2 with an RBI while freshman Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) was 2 for 4 with two runs. Durazo finished 1 for 3 with an RBI and freshman Alex Kelch went 1 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Schmidt was 1 for 4 with two runs.

Zastrow (2-2) picked up the win after pitching six innings, giving up one run (none earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk on 79 pitches.

PCC 1 2 0 4 3 0 0 10 11 2

PVCC 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 1

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 15, Paradise Valley CC Pumas 1 (7 innings): The Aztecs had another quick start as they scored five in the 1st inning, six runs in the 5th and four in the 6th inning.

Enriquez continued his stellar work at the plate as he hit an RBI single in the 1st inning to score Schmidt. Ochoa hit a 2-run RBI single to bring in Enriquez and Durazo as Pima led 3-0. Huggins capped off the inning with an RBI single to score Ochoa.

In the 5th inning, Enriquez had his second 2-run RBI double of the day as he scored Schmidt and Kelch to make it 10-0. Huggins, Schmidt, Kelch and Durazo all had RBI singles in the inning.

Freshman Ajay Ram (Ironwood Ridge HS) hit a 2-run RBI double in the 6th inning to put the game out of reach for the Pumas.

Enriquez finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored while Ochoa also went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Huggins was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run and Durazo finished 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Schmidt was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Estrella (4-0) remained undefeated on the mound as he pitched five innings, giving up no runs on one hit with five strikeouts and two walks on 65 pitches.

PCC 5 0 0 0 6 4 0 15 21 1

PVCC 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 2

The Aztecs will be on the road on Tuesday for an ACCAC doubleheader at Glendale Community College. First pitch will be at noon.

