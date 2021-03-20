Pima women's basketball out matched against Central Arizona College

Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you.

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (1-2) struggled to contain Central Arizona College (6-2) on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The Aztecs fell to the Vaqueras 102-68. Pima was outscored 48-27 in the first half and 54-41 for the second half.

Freshman Mackenzie Kinsel (Desert Edge HS) scored a team-high 13 points while sophomore Fama Thiam (Highland HS) finished just short of a double-double with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Freshman Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) added eight points and five rebounds.

The Aztecs will hit the road next Saturday when they play at Eastern Arizona College. Tipoff will be at 2 p.m.

- 30 -