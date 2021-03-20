 Pima women's basketball out matched against Central Arizona College
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (1-2) struggled to contain Central Arizona College (6-2) on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The Aztecs fell to the Vaqueras 102-68. Pima was outscored 48-27 in the first half and 54-41 for the second half.

Freshman Mackenzie Kinsel (Desert Edge HS) scored a team-high 13 points while sophomore Fama Thiam (Highland HS) finished just short of a double-double with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Freshman Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) added eight points and five rebounds.

The Aztecs will hit the road next Saturday when they play at Eastern Arizona College. Tipoff will be at 2 p.m.

- 30 -
Photo by Raymond Suarez

Sophomore Fama Thiam (Highland HS) finished short of a double-double with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists but the Aztecs women's basketball team fell to Central Arizona College 102-68. The Aztecs are 1-2 on the season.

Central Arizona College Vaqueras 102, Pima CC Aztecs 68

CAC   48   54   102
PCC   27    41    68

