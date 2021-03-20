Pima softball drops ACCAC doubleheader at Eastern Arizona

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College softball team (2-2, 2-2 in ACCAC) dropped an ACCAC doubleheader on Saturday at Eastern Arizona College (8-11, 3-3).

Sophomore Giselle Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) was a bright spot on offense as she finished the day 4 for 8 with an RBI. Freshman Lesly Cazares (Desert View HS) went 3 for 7.

Game 1: Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters 1, Pima CC Aztecs 0: The Aztecs managed two hits for the game but generated four walks. The Aztecs stranded eight runners on base for the game.

Munoz was 1 for 4 while Cazares went 1 for 3. Freshman Isabella Escobar drew two walks and freshman Kayla Gonzales (Salpointe Catholic HS) and freshman Anisah Triste each had one walk.

Triste took the loss (1-1) as she pitched six innings, giving up one run (one earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

PCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0

EAC 0 0 0 0 0 1 x 1 4 1

Game 2: Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters 5, Pima CC Aztecs 4: Down 4-0, the Aztecs rallied to tie the game but the Gila Monsters hit a walk-off to end the game.

Munoz hit an RBI single with two outs to score Triste in the 4th inning. Triste reached base on a fielder’s choice. The Aztecs stranded two runners in the inning.

The Aztecs put up a three-spot in the 5th inning. Escobar hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to plate pinch runner freshman Briana Rodriguez (Nogales HS). Two batters later, freshman Lorisa Martinez tied the game at 4-4 with a 2-run RBI single to score Gonzales and Triste.

Munoz finished 3 for 4 with an RBI while Cazares went 2 for 4. Triste was 1 for 4 with two runs scored while Martinez went 1 for 1 with two RBIs and a walk. Gonzales finished 2 for 2 with a run scored.

Martinez pitched the final five innings in relief and took the loss (0-1). She gave up one run (one earned) on five hits with one strikeout and two walks.

PCC 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 4 11 0

EAC 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 5 9 0

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus Aztec Softball Field part of the Chapman Auto Sports Complex next Saturday. They’ll play an ACCAC doubleheader against Scottsdale Community College. First pitch is at noon.

- 30 -