Johnson & Lee combine for 42 as Pima men dominate Central Az College | Aztec basketball

 Johnson & Lee combine for 42 as Pima men dominate Central Az College
Johnson & Lee combine for 42 as Pima men dominate Central Az College

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (3-0) picked up its third straight win in as many days as the Aztecs defeated Central Arizona College (2-8, 2-7) on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The Aztecs beat the Vaqueros 98-65 as Pima outscored Central Arizona 39-22 in the first half and 59-43 for the second half.

Freshman Jalen Johnson (Glendale HS) finished with a team-high 23 points. Fellow freshman Chris Lee scored 19 points while freshman Pierce Sterling contributed with 15 points. Sophomore Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) posted 10 points.

The Aztecs hit the road next Saturday when they play at Eastern Arizona College. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.

- 30 -
Raymond Suarez

Freshman Chris Lee finished with 19 points as the Aztecs men's basketball team won its third straight after beating Central Arizona College 98-65 on Saturday. The Aztecs are 3-0 on the season.

Pima CC Aztecs 98, Central Arizona College Vaqueros 65

CAC 22 43 65
PCC 39 59 98

