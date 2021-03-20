New miserable experience for ASU: Wildcats end undefeated season for women from Tempe | Arizona soccer

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

It only took one goal for Arizona to defeat their most loathed rival at Mulcahy Stadium on Friday night. The match extended the Wildcats’ victory streak against the Sun Devils to five years.

Ava McCray had a shot early on, but it took a corner kick from Jada Talley to set her up for the game winner in the 32nd minute. Talley’s kick found the head of McCray, who stood just outside of the crowd in front of the ASU goal. It took one simple looking tap with her forehead to loop the ball over the Sun Devil defenders and past the fingers of ASU keeper Giulia Cascapera.

The Sun Devils hadn’t lost a game this season, and likely expected something else when they walked on to the field against a lower-ranked employment. Despite being the ranked team playing against an unranked one, the first half ended with the visitors out-shot 9 - 5. The frustration from the bench became palpable near the end of the half when ASU coach Graham Winkworth earned a caution for a rant directed at an official.

ASU was more dangerous in the second half, with Eva Van Deursen having two late shots saved by Hope Hisey. Sun Devil Nicole Douglas, who had scored eight goals so far in the season, was limited to a single shot the whole game.

Goal scorer McCray had the most shots for Arizona with five and Hannah Clifford had four. Goalkeeper Hisey tallied five saves for her fourth clean sheet of the season.

Arizona next travels to Los Angeles for a match against USC on Friday.

Using her noggin

After the match, the two players that combined for the goal delivered a cold and sober assessment of the game.

Just kidding. They were downright giddy when describing the goal after the match.

“Jada over here normally doesn’t take corners,” said Ava McCray with a little laugh while standing next to her team’s forward. “During practice, we were telling her not to kick it. For this one, she placed it perfectly.”

“I got my noggin on it and it went in,” she added.

“It’s a good team win,” said Jada Talley. “We’ve had some hard losses...they can set you back. You can either choose to continue to lose or you can ramp it up in practice.”

“We get rewarded for our hard work,” Talley added, giving credit to goalkeeper Hope Hisey and defender Sabrina Enciso.

A win, but...

The Wildcats have struggled in their conference games so far, winning only one coming into Friday’s match.

With the win against ASU, the team still has a record of one win and three losses in the conference.

“Huh?” you say.

Because of the challenges of scheduling the usual fall sport in a compressed spring season, the Wildcats will actually play ASU twice, but only one match, on April 16 in Tempe, will count as a conference game.

Of course, the win still counts for the overall record and McCray’s goal will be in the NCAA records. It is still a win over a ranked opponent (ASU came into the match #16 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll), so it could have some impact.

“Who knows? We might be ranked,” said Jada Talley

- 30 -