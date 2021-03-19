Pima volleyball falls in 4 sets at Arizona Western College

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College volleyball team (0-3) played its first road match of the season on Friday at Arizona Western College (8-8, 6-2).

The Aztecs lost to the Matadors in four sets 25-10, 25-12, 23-25, 25-19.

The Aztecs struggled to find their rhythm in the first two sets, as the Matadors took control early to put Pima 2-0 deficit in the match.

The Aztecs maintained the lead for much of the third set. Up 19-18 though, the Matadors scored four straight points to put Pima down 22-19. The Aztecs rallied back with four points of their own which was capped off by freshman Haley Duncan’s (Walden Grove HS) block to put Pima ahead 23-22. Freshman Karla Soto’s (Nogales HS) kill and sophomore Aydalis Felix’s (Rincon HS) ace gave Pima the third set victory.

In the fourth set, the Aztecs couldn’t close the gap to under four points and the Matadors secured three straight points to take a 24-17 lead.

Sophomore Bergen Campbell finished the match with eight kills and six digs while Soto had 18 assists, five kills and two aces. Felix posted 20 digs and one ace and sophomore Courtney Ely (Ironwood Ridge HS) finished with six kills. Sophomore Holly Stutz (Cienega HS) had five kills and three blocks.

The Aztecs will play at Eastern Arizona College on Monday at 7 p.m.

- 30 -