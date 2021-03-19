Jalen Johnson's double-double carries Pima men's basketball over Community Christian College

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (2-0) picked up a non-conference win on Friday against Community Christian College.

The Aztecs led by as much as 41 points in the second half and went on to beat the Saints 106-69.

The Aztecs took a double digit lead early in the first half and held a 50-29 advantage at halftime. The Aztecs outscored the Saints in the second half 56-40.

Freshman Jalen Johnson (Glendale HS) led the way with a team-high 25 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Marcel Dean (Cholla HS) scored 14 points while sophomore Joe Heath had 13 points.

•Freshman Pierce Sterling fell short of a double-double with 12 points and eight assists and fellow freshman Chris Lee added 10 points and seven assists. Sophomore Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) contributed with nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Aztecs will play for the third straight day on Saturday when they host Central Arizona College in an ACCAC conference game at the West Campus Gymnasium. Tipoff is at 11 a.m.

