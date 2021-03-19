Wildcat soccer faces off with No. 16 Sun Devils — as underdogs | Arizona

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Arizona Wildcats typically end their regular season with the most important match: the one against a little school up north. This year, however, they have two matches against the college once known as Tempe Normal: the usual season ending contest, and one on Friday night at Mulcahy Stadium.

They are also not playing as favorites for the first time since the Obama administration.

In 2015, Cali Farquharson scored a hat trick in a 4-1 Sun Devil win, but contest has been all red and blue since then and the women from Tempe have struggled. While the rivalry has been one sided in the years since, ASU is a much improved team this time around. The Sun Devils have won two of their conference games so far, including one against USC.

“On paper, they are better than us,” said forward Jada Talley. “We’ve never had to play as the underdog. They are the top 20 team and we’re not.”

“They aren’t the same team as last year and neither we are,” she added.

Talley goes into the Friday match with four goals, one behind strike partner Jill Aguilera.

The fact that the team is facing off with their rivals so early has made the emotions a bit different this year.

“After this, we’ve got USC; we’ve still got Cal; we’ve still got Stanford. We’re nowhere near the end,” she said. “Our mindset isn’t focused like ‘we’ve got to beat ASU.’ It’s not like my freshman and sophomore years where we had an ‘ASU Week.’ Right now, we are in the middle of the season.”

Talley had an opportunity to stay on the practice field for extra time this week, but injury worries kept her from training as much as she’d like over the last couple of weeks. She admitted that it made for issues at games.

“You personally might be one of those players who can just go right on the field, but for your teammates, it throws them off,” she said. “They don’t know where my runs are going, but in my head they do. It throws off all the rhythm and consistency. It’s hard. It’s like throwing a new player in.”

ASU is currently ranked sixteenth in the United Soccer Coaches poll after wins against Oregon and Oregon State. Much of the attention they received was thanks to English player Nicole Douglas, who earned PAC-12 offensive player of the week honors and has notched 8 goals so far this season.

Even though ASU is better ranked and has a better record, this is still a rivalry match and players will be pumped up, as Talley reminded me at the end of our interview.

“I’m going to put on a show,” she said.

- 30 -