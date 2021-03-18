Aztec women's basketball drop ACCAC opener vs. Eastern Arizona

Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you.

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (1-1, 0-1 in ACCAC) opened ACCAC conference play on Thursday against Eastern Arizona College (12-2, 9-2).

The Aztecs were outscored 26-16 in the fourth quarter and fell to the Gila Monsters 76-67.

Up 56-53 with 7:50 left in the game, the Aztecs were outscored 18-8 in a little over six minutes as they trailed 71-64 with 1:35 left.

The Aztecs held Eastern Arizona to just six points in the second quarter and took a 28-24 lead at the break.

Sophomore Keara Felix scored a team-high 14 points on 6 for 7 shooting to go along with three rebounds and two steals. Freshman Luisayde Chavez (Rio Rico HS) finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Fama Thiam (Highland HS) added 10 points.

Sophomore Sierra Mich’l posted nine points, seven rebounds and six blocks and sophomore Nikya Orange (Tanque Verde HS) had 10 rebounds and three points.

The Aztecs will return to the Aztec Gymnasium on Saturday when they host Central Arizona College at 1 p.m.

- 30 -