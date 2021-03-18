Jhnson's rebound & Dean's free throws seal win as Aztec men's basketball opens 2020-21 season

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (1-0, 1-0 in ACCAC) played its first competitive game since March 6, 2020.

The Aztecs defeated Eastern Arizona College 97-93 at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

Pima led 95-93 coming out of a timeout with 19.8 seconds left and the Gila Monsters had a chance to tie it up but freshman Jalen Johnson (Glendale HS) came down with the defensive rebound and freshman Marcel Dean (Cholla HS) was fouled with 3 seconds remaining. He went on to make both foul shots to put the game out of reach.

The Aztecs led 61-46 at halftime but Eastern Arizona chipped away at Pima’s lead in the second half and ended up outscoring the Aztecs 47-36 for the half.

Freshman Joe Heath (Mohave HS) led the way with 20 points as he hit six 3-pointers. Dean scored 18 points as he drained four 3-pointers. He was 4 for 4 in free throws in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.

Johnson scored all 10 of his points in the second half. Freshmen Chris Lee and Pierce Sterling also each finished with 10 points.

The Aztecs will host a non-conference game on Friday against Community Christian College at 4 p.m.

- 30 -