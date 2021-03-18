Pima baseball's timely hitting seals sweep at Eastern Arizona

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College baseball team (12-6, 7-5 in ACCAC) bounced back on Thursday to pick up two victories on the road against Eastern Arizona College (2-10, 2-10).

Freshman Parker Schmidt finished the day 3 for 8 with three runs scored and an RBI. Freshmen Kaden Palmer and Andrew Dennis picked up the wins in relief appearances.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 3, Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters 2 (9 innings): The Aztecs played extra innings in the first game as freshman Alec Acevedo (Nogales HS) came through in the clutch with a 2-run RBI single in the 9th inning to score Schmidt and freshman Alex Kelch (Tucson Magnet HS).

Schmidt scored the first run of the game as he led off with a single and later scored with two outs on freshman Trent Kiraly’s RBI single.

Schmidt went 1 for 4 with two runs while Acevedo finished 1 for 1 with two RBIs. Kiraly was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a walk. Kelch went 1 for 4 with a run.

Palmer (3-0) picked up the win in relief as he pitched the final two and two-third innings, giving up two hits with one strikeout and one walk. Freshman Darius Garcia started the game and pitched six and one-third innings, giving up one run (none earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

PCC 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 4 2

EAC 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 5 0

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 9, Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters 5 (7 innings): The Aztecs took the lead for good with four runs in the 7th inning.

Freshman Jose Enriquez led off the inning with a double and freshman Logan Sanders (Catalina Foothills HS) followed with an RBI single. Freshman Zavien Watson brought in Sanders with an RBI single to make it 7-5. Sophomore Angel Ochoa (Canyon del Oro HS) singled and sophomore Bailey Seeger smashed a 2-run homer to cap off the inning.

The Aztecs trailed 3-1 heading into the top of the 5th inning. Kelch hit an RBI double with one out to score Schmidt. The Aztecs took the lead in the 6th inning. Sophomore Terrell Huggins (Cienega HS) hit a 2-run RBI single to tie it at 4-4 and Schmidt scored Huggins on his RBI single to put Pima ahead. The Gila Monsters tied it in the bottom half of the 6th.

Huggins went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Schmidt was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Seeger finished 1 for 1 with two RBIs and a run and Sanders was 1 for 1 with an RBI and two runs. Kelch went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Enriquez was 3 for 4 with two doubles.

Dennis (1-0) picked up the win as he pitched two innings, giving up one run (none earned) on one hit.

PCC 1 0 0 0 1 3 4 9 13 1

EAC 1 0 3 0 0 1 0 5 8 2

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field part of the Chapman Auto Sports Complex on Saturday when they host Yavapai College for an ACCAC doubleheader. First game starts at noon.

- 30 -