Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you.

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College volleyball team (0-2, 0-2 in ACCAC) played three tightly contest sets on Wednesday in its match against Yavapai College (6-5, 6-1).

The Aztecs fell in straight sets to the Roughriders 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 27-25).

Pima will hit the road on Friday for an ACCAC match-up at Arizona Western College. First serve is at 7 p.m.

- 30 -