6 score in double figures as Pima women's basketball wins 2020-21 opener

The Pima Community College women’s basketball (1-0) played its first competitive game on Tuesday since March 7, 2020.

The Aztecs defeated Community Christian College 110-50. They took a 56-34 lead at halftime and went on to outscore the Saints 54-16 in the second half.

The Aztecs shot 59.5 percent from the field and finished the game with 34 assists and 16 steals.

The Aztecs had six players score in double figures. Freshman Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) led the way with 19 points on 7 for 10 shooting and 4 for 7 from three-point range to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Fellow freshman Mackenzie Kinsel (Desert Edge HS) finished with 16 points on 8 for 11 shooting.

Sophomore Sierra Mich’l had 15 points and went 6 for 8 from the floor with four rebounds and three blocks.

Sophomores Melissa Simmons and Fama Thiam (Highland HS) each posted 11 points. Simmons went 3 for 4 from the three-point stripe and Thiam added nine assists, four rebounds and three steals. Fellow sophomore Keara Felix had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Aztecs will host their first ACCAC conference game of the season as they face off against Eastern Arizona College on Thursday at 6 p.m.

- 30 -