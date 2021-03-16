Pima baseball outgunned against No. 2 Central Arizona College

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College baseball team (10-6, 5-5 in ACCAC) struggled to contain No. 2 ranked Central Arizona College (22-0, 12-0) on Tuesday at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field.

The Aztecs were outscored 26-9 on the day, managed 12 hits total and committed six errors.

Game 1: (2) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 13, Pima CC Aztecs 4 (7 innings): The Aztecs surrendered six runs in the 6th inning and two in the 7th inning as Central Arizona took control.

The Aztecs tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the 2nd inning when freshman Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to score sophomore Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS). Sophomore Bailey Seeger followed with an RBI double to plate sophomore Angel Ochoa (Canyon del Oro HS).

The Vaqueros led 5-2 but the Aztecs closed the gap again when Ochoa scored on a fielder’s choice in the 4th inning and freshman Jose Enriquez hit a two-out RBI double in the 5th to score sophomore Terrell Huggins (Cienega HS). The Aztecs trailed 5-4 heading into the 6th inning.

Ochoa finished the game 2 for 2 with two runs scored and a walk. Seeger went 1 for 3 with two RBIs while Enriquez was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Huggins and Durazo each finished 1 for 4 with a run.

Freshman Wilson Bannister took the loss (2-2) as he pitched five innings, giving up seven runs (four earned) on nine hits with one strikeout and four walks on 86 pitches.

CAC 2 0 2 1 0 6 2 13 14 3

PCC 0 2 0 1 1 0 0 4 7 3

Game 2: (2) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 13, Pima CC Aztecs 5: The Aztecs took the early lead but the Vaqueros rallied off 11 unanswered runs.

The Aztecs gained the advantage in the 1st inning when Enriquez hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to score freshman Parker Schmidt. Freshman Alex Kelch (Tucson Magnet HS) scored on an error to give the Aztecs a 2-0 lead. In the 3rd inning, Durazo led off with a single and later scored on Ochoa’s groundout.

The Vaqueros did their damage in the mid-innings as they scored five in the 4th inning, two in the 5th and four runs in the 6th.

The Aztecs tacked on two runs in the 7th inning when sophomore Andre Greene (Rio Rico HS) hit a 2-run RBI double scoring freshmen Fernando Loera and Zavien Watson.

Greene was 1 for 1 with two RBIs while Watson went 1 for 1 with a run. Durazo was 1 for 2 with a run and Schmidt went 1 for 3 with a run.

Freshman Jaren Jackson (3-1) suffered his first loss of the season as he pitched four innings, giving up five runs (five earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

CAC 0 0 0 5 2 4 0 2 0 13 15 2

PCC 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 x 5 5 3

The Aztecs hit the road on Thursday as they play an ACCAC doubleheader at Eastern Arizona College. First pitch is at noon.

- 30 -