Pima women's golfer Victoria Peña earns medalist honors at ACCAC Invitational

The Pima Community College women’s golf team competed at the ACCAC Invitational on Wednesday and Thursday at the Apache Creek Golf Club in Apache Junction.

Freshman Victoria Peña (Tucson Magnet HS) finished the tournament in sixth place shooting a two-day score of 181. Peña’s finish in the individual standings earned her medalist honors for the tournament.

Peña shot a 90 in the final round and finished with a 91 after the first round of play.

The Aztecs will host the Pima Invitational on March 29-30 at the Randolph Golf Course.

- 30 -