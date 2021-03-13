Pima thrower/hurdler Reise Way earns NJCAA national qualifier at Pima Invitational

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College men’s track & field team hosted the Chapman Auto Pima Outdoor Invitational on Saturday at the West Campus Track.

Freshman Reise Way (Buena HS) earned a national qualifying mark in the javelin throw. He took first place with a mark of 54.41 meters (178-feet, 5-inches). He also took first place in the 400 meter hurdles race with a time of 56.64 seconds. He was a little more than a second off from setting another national qualifier.

Way is the second Pima men’s track & field athlete to set a national qualifying mark this season. Freshman Bryce Williams earned a national qualifier in the pole vault last week in Mesa.

Sophomore Mikhail Browne took first place in the triple jump for the second straight meet improving on his mark from 14.24 meters to 14.75 meters (47-feet, 8-inches).

The Aztecs will compete at the Glendale Outdoor Invitational next Saturday at Glendale Community College.

- 30 -