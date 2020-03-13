 Pima College athletic events canceled this weekend due to COVID-19
Pima College athletic events canceled this weekend due to COVID-19

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College athletic events have been canceled this weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is a list of what has been cancelled up to this point.

• Baseball vs. Western Oklahoma State College on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday at the West Campus Field

• Softball vs. Phoenix College on Saturday at the West Campus Field

• Baseball at Mesa Community College on Sunday

• Women’s Basketball NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Port Huron, MI (Tentatively scheduled for April 20)

• Track & Field at the Willie Williams Invitational

