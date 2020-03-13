Pima College athletic events canceled this weekend due to COVID-19

Posted Mar 13, 2020, 10:38 am
Pima Community College athletic events have been canceled this weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is a list of what has been cancelled up to this point.
• Baseball vs. Western Oklahoma State College on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday at the West Campus Field
• Softball vs. Phoenix College on Saturday at the West Campus Field
• Baseball at Mesa Community College on Sunday
• Women’s Basketball NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Port Huron, MI (Tentatively scheduled for April 20)
• Track & Field at the Willie Williams Invitational
