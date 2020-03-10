 Pima women's basketball named No. 7 seed for NJCAA Division II Tourney
Raymond Suarez

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team will enter the NJCAA Division II National Tournament as the No. 7 seed; announced Tuesday on the NJCAA Selection Show.

The Aztecs will begin play against No. 10-seeded Edison State Community College (28-3) from Piqua, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 17. It will be the fourth game of the day as they tipoff at 2:00 p.m. (EDT); 12:00 p.m. (MST).

All games for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament will be played at the SC4 Fieldhouse in Port Huron, Mich., from March 17-21.

The Aztecs (25-7) earned their spot after beating Mesa Community College 76-59 in the NJCAA Region I, Division II Finals. This is their sixth trip to the tournament in 11 years.


Brian Halbach

