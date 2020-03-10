Pima baseball uses 7-run rally to preserve sweep over Douglas College

The Pima Community College baseball team (18-7) hosted a non-conference doubleheader against Douglas College (Can.) on Tuesday at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field.

Sophomore JJ Rollon (Skyline HS) finished the day 3 for 6 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Freshman pitcher John Dormanen (Ironwood Ridge HS) threw a gem in the first game.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 3, Douglas College Royals 0: Dormanen pitched a complete-game shutout giving up five hits with three strikeouts and two walks on 82 pitches.

The Aztecs got on the scoreboard in the 2nd inning when freshman Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS) hit an RBI single to bring in sophomore Angel Ochoa (Canyon del Oro HS), who had doubled in the previous at-bat.

Pima tacked on two more runs in the 3rd inning. Freshman Alex Kelch (Tucson HS) and Rollon hit back-to-back singles with one out and both scored after freshman Jose Enriquez reached on an error.

•Durazo went 1 for 3 with an RBI while Kelch, Rollon and Ochoa each finished 1 for 3 with a run scored.

DC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 2

PCC 0 1 2 0 0 0 x 3 5 1

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 8, Douglas College Royals 5: After giving up five runs in the 5th inning, the Aztecs rallied with seven runs in the 6th to earn the win.

Down 5-1, freshman Fernando Loera hit an RBI single to plate Enriquez. After Durazo walked to load the bases, Kelch was hit by a pitch to bring in Ochoa which cut the deficit to 5-3. Freshman Zac Czerniawski and sophomore Andre Greene (Rio Rico HS) hit back-to-back RBI singles to tie the game.

Rollon followed with a two-run RBI single to left field which scored Kelch and Czerniawski to put the Aztecs up for good at 7-5. Enriquez added some insurance with a sacrifice-fly RBI to score Greene.

Rollon finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Enriquez was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run while Lowera went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Czerniawski was 1 for 1 with an RBI and a run and Greene finished 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

Freshman Andrew Prieve picked up the win (2-0) in relief as he pitched the final three innings, giving up one run (one earned) on two hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

DC 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 5 10 0

PCC 0 0 1 0 0 7 x 8 7 0

The Aztecs play a make-up doubleheader on Wednesday when they travel to No. 7 Mesa Community College (Division II) for ACCAC conference action. First pitch is at 11 a.m.

