 Pima men's tennis drops close match to Mesa to open 2021 season
Pima men's tennis drops close match to Mesa to open 2021 season

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s tennis team opened its 2021 season on Tuesday at the West Campus Aztec Tennis Courts part of the Chapman Auto Sports Complex.

The Aztecs (0-1) dropped a close match to Mesa Community College (2-0) 5-4.

Sophomore Landon Strickland earned victories in singles and doubles play. Strickland and No. 3 doubles partner Emanuel Robles-Serrano (Desert View HS) defeated Emilio Alvarado and Tate Porter 8-5. Strickland beat Max Beasley at No. 5 singles 6-1, 6-2. Robles-Serrano fell to Hung Pham 6-3, 7-5 in the No. 6 singles match.

Freshman Mason Lee (Catalina Foothills HS) earned a victory at No. 3 singles as he beat Cameron Khan in three sets 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 10-4. Fellow freshman Mitchell Wilkinson (Catalina Foothills HS) earned his singles win at the No. 4 spot as he defeated Alvarado 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. Lee and Wilkinson lost to Leandro Prado and Beasley 8-4 in their No. 2 doubles match.

Sophomore Corey Pabst fell to Beto Carlon in the No. 1 singles match 7-5, 6-0 while freshman Anton Nazaroff (Catalina Foothills HS) lost to Prado at No. 2 singles 6-4, 7-5. Pabst and Nazaroff dropped their No. 1 doubles match to Carlon and Khan 8-6.

The Aztecs will play on the road next Tuesday, March 16 at Glendale Community College. The match begins at 1:30 p.m.

Raymond Suarez

Raymond Suarez

Landon Strickland earned victories in singles and doubles play but the Aztecs men's tennis team dropped their opening match 5-4 to Mesa Community College. Strickland and Emanuel Robles-Serrano won at No. 3 doubles 8-5. Strickland picked up a win at No. 5 singles 6-1, 6-2.

Mesa CC Thunderbirds 5, Pima CC Aztecs 4

