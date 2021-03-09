Pima men's tennis drops close match to Mesa to open 2021 season

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College men’s tennis team opened its 2021 season on Tuesday at the West Campus Aztec Tennis Courts part of the Chapman Auto Sports Complex.

The Aztecs (0-1) dropped a close match to Mesa Community College (2-0) 5-4.

Sophomore Landon Strickland earned victories in singles and doubles play. Strickland and No. 3 doubles partner Emanuel Robles-Serrano (Desert View HS) defeated Emilio Alvarado and Tate Porter 8-5. Strickland beat Max Beasley at No. 5 singles 6-1, 6-2. Robles-Serrano fell to Hung Pham 6-3, 7-5 in the No. 6 singles match.

Freshman Mason Lee (Catalina Foothills HS) earned a victory at No. 3 singles as he beat Cameron Khan in three sets 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 10-4. Fellow freshman Mitchell Wilkinson (Catalina Foothills HS) earned his singles win at the No. 4 spot as he defeated Alvarado 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. Lee and Wilkinson lost to Leandro Prado and Beasley 8-4 in their No. 2 doubles match.

Sophomore Corey Pabst fell to Beto Carlon in the No. 1 singles match 7-5, 6-0 while freshman Anton Nazaroff (Catalina Foothills HS) lost to Prado at No. 2 singles 6-4, 7-5. Pabst and Nazaroff dropped their No. 1 doubles match to Carlon and Khan 8-6.

The Aztecs will play on the road next Tuesday, March 16 at Glendale Community College. The match begins at 1:30 p.m.

