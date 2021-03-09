Pima baseball breaks out brooms with 1st conference sweep over Phoenix College

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College baseball team (10-4, 5-3 in ACCAC) picked up its first ACCAC conference sweep on Tuesday beating Phoenix College (4-7, 3-5) at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field part of the Chapman Auto Sports Complex.

Freshman Wilson Bannister threw a gem in the first game as the offense scored 20 runs on the day. Freshman Jose Enriquez finished the day 4 for 8 with five RBIs and three doubles while freshman Parker Schmidt went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, three runs scored and three walks. Freshman Alex Kelch (Tucson Magnet HS) was 5 for 7 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 7, Phoenix College Bears 0 (7 innings): Bannister picked up the win (2-1) as he pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up five hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

The Aztecs put up three in the 3rd inning. Schmidt drove in the first run with a sacrifice-fly RBI to plate freshman Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS). Kelch and Enriquez had RBI hits in the inning.

Schmidt hit a 2-run RBI single in the 4th inning to score sophomore Angel Ochoa (Canyon del Oro HS) and Ballesteros. Kelch and Enriquez had RBI hits again in the 6th inning to help seal it.

Sophomore Terrell Huggins (Cienega HS), Schmidt, Kelch and Enriquez, the first four hitters in the lineup, combined to go 8 for 13 with seven RBIs and four runs scored.

Schmidt was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run scored while Enriquez finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two doubles. Kelch went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Ballesteros was 2 for 3 with two runs.

PC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1

PCC 0 0 3 2 0 2 x 7 12 1

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 13, Phoenix College Bears 7: The Aztecs halted a Phoenix College rally with five runs in the 8th inning to help seal the contest.

Up 8-7 in the 8th inning, the Aztecs loaded the bases with no outs. Freshman Fernando Loera scored on a passed ball and Enriquez hit a 2-run RBI double to plate Huggins and Schmidt to make it 11-7. With two outs in the inning, sophomore Bailey Seeger hit a 2-run homer to left field to cap the inning.

Freshman Trent Kiraly was unstoppable at the plate as he tied the game at 2-2 with an RBI double in the 1st. He put the Aztecs up 4-2 in the 3rd inning with a 2-run home run as he finished 4 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Ochoa hit a 2-run RBI single in the 5th inning to put the Aztecs up 8-3 as he went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Kelch finished 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Schmidt was 1 for 3 with an RBI, two runs and two walks. Enriquez went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a run.

Freshman Jaren Jackson picked up the win (3-0) as he pitched five and two-third innings, giving up five runs (five earned) on 13 hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Freshman Kaden Palmer closed it out pitching the final two innings, giving up two hits.

PC 2 0 0 1 0 2 1 1 0 7 18 1

PCC 2 0 2 2 2 0 0 5 x 13 13 1

The Aztecs hit the road on Saturday for an ACCAC doubleheader at Eastern Arizona College. The first game starts at noon.

- 30 -