Ayala earns 2 wins & Bartlett belts 2 homers as Pima softball sweeps Glendale

The Pima Community College softball team (11-8, 11-8 in ACCAC) scored 21 runs and earned an ACCAC conference doubleheader sweep on the road at Glendale Community College (12-12, 7-11).

Sophomore Amaya Turner-Vizcarra (Tucson HS) went 8 for 11 on the day with five runs scored. Fellow sophomore Jessica Lozania (Sahuarita HS) finished 6 for 8 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Freshman Mariah Bartlett hit two home runs on the day as she batted 3 for 8 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Freshman Anisah Triste was 4 for 8 with four RBIs and a run. Freshman Jazmin Ayala (Sunnyside HS) earned two wins on the mound.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 8, Glendale CC Gauchos 5: The Aztecs broke open a 5-5 tie in the 6th inning. Triste hit a one-out single and was driven in by freshman Isabella Escobar’s RBI single.

The Aztecs tacked on two more runs in the 7th. Sophomore Giselle Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) hit an RBI single to score freshman Gabrielle Favela. Later in the inning, Turner-Vizcarra scored on a passed ball.

Bartlett led off the 4th inning with a home run to put the Aztecs ahead 4-0. The Gauchos scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning to cut the Pima lead in half at 4-2 but the Aztecs responded in the 5th. Lozania hit a two-out RBI single to plate Escobar.

Turner-Vizcarra finished 4 for 5 with three runs scored while Lozania and Munoz each went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Triste was 3 for 5 with an RBI and a run while Escobar went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Bartlett was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Ayala picked up the win (4-2) as she finished the game in relief, going two and one-third innings while giving up one hit with two strikeouts and two walks.

PCC 1 0 2 1 1 1 2 8 17 2

GCC 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 5 8 2

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 13, Glendale CC Gauchos 10 (8 innings): The Aztecs took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the 8th. Escobar reached base on an error which scored freshman Lesly Cazares (Desert View HS). Favela hit a two-out RBI triple to score Escobar. Lozania followed with an RBI single to bring in Favela.

The Aztecs battled back twice in the game. Down 2-0, they scored four runs in the top of the 2nd. Lozania hit a bases-loaded RBI single and Munoz drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 2-2. Triste hit a two-run RBI double to bring in Lozania and Turner-Vizcarra to put Pima up 4-2.

Down 7-4 in the 4th, the Aztecs scored three runs. Munoz hit an RBI double followed by Triste’s sacrifice-fly RBI. Cazares tied the game with an RBI double to score Munoz and make it a 7-7 score.

The Aztecs took the lead in the 6th inning when Bartlett hit a three-run homer scoring Cazares and pinch runner Serenity Salinas to make it 10-7. The Gauchos tied it at 10-10 with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Turner-Vizcarra was 4 for 6 with two runs. Lozania went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Bartlett was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored. Triste finished 1 for 3 with three RBIs while Munoz went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Favela finished 1 for 2 with an RBI, two runs scored and two walks.

Ayala picked up the win (5-2) going five and one-third innings giving up 10 runs (eight earned) on 16 hits with one strikeout and five walks. Triste earned her first save as she threw the final two and two-third innings, giving up one hit with two strikeouts and one walk.

PCC 0 4 0 3 0 3 0 3 13 17 3

GCC 2 4 1 1 0 2 0 0 10 17 1

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus Aztec Softball Field on Saturday when they play No. 1 ranked Phoenix College (Division II). First pitch is at noon.

- 30 -