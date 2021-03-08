Pima softball RHP Anisah Triste named ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Pima Community College softball pitcher Anisah Triste made a statement in her first start of the season and earned recognition on Monday by the ACCAC Conference.

Triste, a 5-9 freshman from Las Cruces, NM, was named ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week after she threw a no-hitter on Saturday in Pima’s 9-0 win in five innings over Paradise Valley Community College. She recorded 11 strikeouts and one walk on 71 pitches.

The Aztecs will play on the road for the first time this season on Tuesday at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. First pitch is at 1 p.m.

