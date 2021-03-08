 Pima softball RHP Anisah Triste named ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week
Pima softball RHP Anisah Triste named ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College softball pitcher Anisah Triste made a statement in her first start of the season and earned recognition on Monday by the ACCAC Conference.

Triste, a 5-9 freshman from Las Cruces, NM, was named ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week after she threw a no-hitter on Saturday in Pima’s 9-0 win in five innings over Paradise Valley Community College. She recorded 11 strikeouts and one walk on 71 pitches.

The Aztecs will play on the road for the first time this season on Tuesday at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. First pitch is at 1 p.m.

- 30 -
Raymond Suarez

Aztecs softball freshman pitcher Anisah Triste was named ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week on Monday after she threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk in Saturday's 9-0 win over Paradise Valley Community College. The Aztecs play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Tuesday.

