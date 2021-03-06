Anisah Triste tosses no-hitter, blast 2 home runs as Aztecs sweep Paradise Valley

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College softball team (2-0, 2-0 in ACCAC) played its first games on Saturday for the first time since March 9, 2020.

The Aztecs outscored the Pumas 28-1 runs on the day. Freshman Lesly Cazares (Desert View HS) finished the day 4 for 6 with six RBIs and three runs while freshman Jazmine Ayala (Sunnyside HS) went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and four runs. Freshman Anisah Triste hit two home runs for the day and threw a no-hitter in the second game.

Pima CC Aztecs 19, Paradise Valley CC Pumas 1 (5 innings): The Aztecs took control with six runs in the first inning and helped sealed it with 10 runs in the 3rd inning.

Anisah Triste hit a pair of 2-run RBI doubles in the 1st and 3rd and a solo home run in the 4th inning. Cazares hit a 2-run RBI double in the 3rd inning and a 2-run home run in the 4th.

Ayala was a force on both sides as she hit a 2-run RBI double in the 1st inning and a 2-run homer in the 3rd. She also picked up the win (1-0) on the mound.

Ayala finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored while Cazares finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Anisah Triste was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored while freshmen Dominique Triste and Mariah Barlett each went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Freshman Isabella Escobar was 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs and sophomore Giselle Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) finished 1 for 2 with an RBI and three runs.

Ayala started the game and pitched three innings, giving up one run (one earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Freshman Lorisa Martinez threw the final two innings with one strikeout and one walk.

PVCC 0 0 1 0 0 1 6 4

PCC 6 0 (10) 3 x 19 13 0

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 9, Paradise Valley CC Pumas 0 (5 innings): Anisah Triste threw a no-hitter as she pitched a complete game, giving up no runs and no hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk on 71 pitches.

She also helped her own cause with a solo home run to lead off the 4th inning.

The Aztecs scored four runs in each the 2nd and 3rd innings to take control.

Freshman Gabrielle Favela hit a 2-run RBI single to score Ayala and Anisah Triste. Cazares also hada a 2-run RBI hit plating freshmen Briana Rodriguez (Nogales HS) and Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) to make it 4-0.

In the 3rd inning, Ayala hit an RBI double while Rodriguez had an RBI single and also scored on Martinez’s 2-run RBI single.

Cazares finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs while Ayala went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs. Favela was 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Rodriguez and Samorano each scored two runs.

PVCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PCC 0 4 4 1 x 9 12 1

The Aztecs will hit the road on Tuesday to play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College in an ACCAC conference doubleheader. First game begins at 1 p.m.

- 30 -