Pima pole vaulter Bryce Williams sets national qualifier at Mesa Outdoor Invitational

The Pima Community College men’s track & field team kicked off its 2021 season on Saturday at the Mesa Outdoor Invitational.

Freshman Bryce Williams took first place in the pole vault and set a national qualifier with a vault of 15-feet, 1-inch (4.60 meters). Freshman Reece Gardner (Marana HS) took second place at 14-feet, 3-inches (4.35 meters).

Sophomore Mikhail Browne placed first in the triple jump with a mark of 46-feet, 8-inches (14.24 meters) edging out fellow sophomore Donovan Henderson, who was second at 46-8 (14.22 meters).

Sophomore Adrian Teso (Benson HS) was second in the hammer throw event with a mark of 141-feet, 1-inch (43.00 meters).

The Aztecs will host the Chapman Auto Pima Outdoor Invitational next Saturday, March 13, at the West Campus Aztec Track part of the Chapman Auto Sports Complex.

- 30 -