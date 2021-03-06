Ballesteros' 4 RBIs help Pima baseball split with No. 2 Mesa

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College baseball team (8-4, 3-3 in ACCAC) earned another ACCAC conference split on Saturday as they hosted No. 2 ranked Mesa Community College (9-3, 3-3) (Division II) at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field part of the Chapman Auto Sports Complex.

Freshman Alex Kelch finished the day going 3 for 8 with three runs scored. Sophomore Bailey Seeger produced a timely hit in the first game while freshman Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) broke out his bat in the second game.

Game 1: (2) Mesa CC Thunderbirds 8, Pima CC Aztecs 3 (7 innings): The Aztecs took the lead in the 5th inning but the Thunderbirds responded with six runs in the 6th to take the lead for good.

Seeger hit a 2-run homer with one out in the 5th inning driving in sophomore Terrell Huggins (Cienega HS) to put the Aztecs up 2-1. Freshman Parker Schmidt drew a bases loaded walk with two outs to score Kelch.

Seeger finished the game 2 for 2 with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk. Kelch went 1 for 3 with a run scored.

Freshman Bradon Zastrow took the loss (0-2) as he pitched five innings, giving up five run (five earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

MCC 1 0 0 0 0 6 1 8 10 1

PCC 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 3 6 3

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 14, (2) Mesa CC Thunderbirds 6: The Pima bats came alive in the mid-innings as the Aztecs scored six in the 4th and tacked on another three in the 5th inning to gain the upper hand.

The Aztecs loaded the bases in the 4th inning and with one out, Ballesteros hit a 2-run RBI single driving in Seeger and sophomore Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS) to give Pima a 4-2 lead. Sophomore JJ Rollon (Skyline HS) drew a bases load walk a few batter later. Freshman Jose Enriquez hit an RBI single to score Kelch. The Aztecs led 8-2 at the conclusion of the inning.

Ballesteros hit an RBI single in the 5th inning and later scored on Rollon’s 2-run RBI single to put the Aztecs up 11-5.

Ballesteros hit an RBI double in the 8th inning and finished the game 3 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Freshman Parker Schmidt went 1 for 5 with three RBIs and a run while Rollon was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run.

Durazo hit a solo home run in the 2nd inning and finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Huggins and Kelch each scored two runs.

Sophomore Noah Estrella (Flowing Wells HS) picked up the win (2-0) as he pitched four and two-third innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and five walks.

MCC 1 0 0 1 3 0 0 1 6 8 0

PCC 0 1 1 6 3 0 1 2 14 17 2

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field on Tuesday when they host an ACCAC doubleheader against Phoenix College. First pitch is at noon.

