Arizona soccer falls to Washington

Posted Mar 6, 2021, 5:50 am
Washington forward Karlee Stueckle tries to control a ball inside the Arizona box. - Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.com
The Arizona Wildcats fell to Washington 3-0 on Friday night at Mulcahy Stadium. The Wildcats fought hard for the duration of the match as forward Jill Aguilera and defender Ava Hetzel were the primary shot takers of the night. Keeper Hope Hisey made four saves giving her 19 on the season.
The usually prolific Wildcat offense was limited to only one shot on frame, a strike by Hetzel in the opening moments of the match.
A scheduled match against Washington State on Sunday was cancelled this week due to COVID-19 concerns. Arizona soccer will continue PAC-12 play with their first pair of road matches next weekend. The Cats will take on Oregon State on Friday, March 12, at 8 p.m. and Oregon on March 14 at noon.
Comment on this story
There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?