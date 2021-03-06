Arizona soccer falls to Washington

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Arizona Wildcats fell to Washington 3-0 on Friday night at Mulcahy Stadium. The Wildcats fought hard for the duration of the match as forward Jill Aguilera and defender Ava Hetzel were the primary shot takers of the night. Keeper Hope Hisey made four saves giving her 19 on the season.

The usually prolific Wildcat offense was limited to only one shot on frame, a strike by Hetzel in the opening moments of the match.

A scheduled match against Washington State on Sunday was cancelled this week due to COVID-19 concerns. Arizona soccer will continue PAC-12 play with their first pair of road matches next weekend. The Cats will take on Oregon State on Friday, March 12, at 8 p.m. and Oregon on March 14 at noon.

- 30 -